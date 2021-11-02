Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAR opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

