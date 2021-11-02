Sanofi’s (SNYNF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYNF opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $112.65.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

