Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €89.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.47 ($112.31).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €78.06 ($91.84) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.95.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

