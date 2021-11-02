Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $350.00 at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $255.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $328.12 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $147.92 and a 12-month high of $329.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

