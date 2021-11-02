Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $350.00 at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $255.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $328.12 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $147.92 and a 12-month high of $329.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
