Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,221.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,221 ($15.95) and last traded at GBX 1,186 ($15.50), with a volume of 391576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202 ($15.70).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,121.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

