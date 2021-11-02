SafeMoon Inu (SMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.67 Million

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $86.78 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 138.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00080419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00101102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,879.70 or 1.00335227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.31 or 0.07024607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002821 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

