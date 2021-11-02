SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $192,793.11 and approximately $345.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00095646 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,700,579 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

