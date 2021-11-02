Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.510-$1.530 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.