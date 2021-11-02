Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEARCA BRW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 306,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,496. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,663,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

