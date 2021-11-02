S4FE Market Capitalization Hits $5.50 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $87.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00221934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

