Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

NYSE:RHP opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.