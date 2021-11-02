Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $26.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.08 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

