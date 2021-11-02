Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Down 34.9% This Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,824.21 or 0.99276999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.27 or 0.07044992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

