Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.10. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 202,210 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

