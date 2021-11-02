Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,929,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after buying an additional 1,855,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519,734 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

