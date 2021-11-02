Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. Insiders sold a total of 17,591 shares of company stock worth $2,294,844 over the last quarter.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$129.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$184.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$92.54 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$125.57.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2099994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

