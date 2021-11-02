Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MX. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.68.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$57.43 on Friday. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

