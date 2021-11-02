Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. Daimler has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.