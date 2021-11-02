Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $52,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

