Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRG.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.75 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$732.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.01.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

