Royal Bank of Canada Has $53.91 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PPL were worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,977 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

