Royal Bank of Canada Has $50.34 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of The Cooper Companies worth $50,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $421.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.85 and a 200 day moving average of $411.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.51 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

