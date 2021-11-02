Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $57,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

SCHD opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

