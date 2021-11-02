Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $51,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

