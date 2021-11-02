Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,207,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $455,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.