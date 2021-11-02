Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Consistent efforts in making dividend payments underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly affected by weather conditions. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Rollins have declined on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.