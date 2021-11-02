Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.48

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $272.48 and last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 8024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.23.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth $589,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $12,095,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 27.1% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

