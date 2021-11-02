Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$58.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$53.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

