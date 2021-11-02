Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.500-$11.100 EPS.

NYSE ROK traded up $16.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.27. 25,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.50. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $231.74 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.62.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

