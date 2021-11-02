Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,402,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $391,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

