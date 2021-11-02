Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Earns Negative Rating from OTR Global

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,861. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

