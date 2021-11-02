Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04. Riskified has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

