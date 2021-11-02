RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.93

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.93 and traded as high as C$22.38. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 446,612 shares changing hands.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

