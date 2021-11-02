RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $427,628.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 290,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

