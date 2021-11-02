Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,668 shares of company stock worth $279,706. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 23,288.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Richardson Electronics worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

