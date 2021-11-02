Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $66.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 415,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.52. 842,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,892. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

