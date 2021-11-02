Research Analysts Set Expectations for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

MMSI stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,229,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

