Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $52.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $177,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

