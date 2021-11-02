Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.08.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,444 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.