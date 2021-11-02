Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.08.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $132.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.