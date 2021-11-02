ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.21 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.