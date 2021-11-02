renDOGE Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $858,087.17 and approximately $89,448.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00082260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,330.75 or 1.00240354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.15 or 0.06981999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

