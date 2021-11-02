RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.50.

NYSE:RNR opened at $147.84 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

