Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Smith & Nephew worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 43.41%.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

