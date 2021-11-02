Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

