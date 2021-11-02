Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Denbury by 473.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450,941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $678,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 61.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 32,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $564,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.44.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEN. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.