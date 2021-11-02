Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 38,300 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,127,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 320,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after buying an additional 1,545,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

