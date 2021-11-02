Ren (REN) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Ren has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $58.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

