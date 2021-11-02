Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $105,396,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.71.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $649.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $616.04 and a 200 day moving average of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,558 shares of company stock worth $194,367,627. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

