Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)

10/18/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/18/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/15/2021 – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 138,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

